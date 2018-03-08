Charges Upheld in Aug. 12 Protester Case, Platania Defends Prosecution

Charges are being upheld against a man accused of contributing to the violence at last summer’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

Fifty-one-year-old Donald Blakney is charged with a felony count of malicious wounding for hitting a man in the back of the head with a stick who he believed was associated with the "alt-right" on August 12.

Judge Robert Downer denied the defense’s motion Thursday, March 8, to reduce the charge from malicious wounding to unlawful wounding.

"American citizens don’t have a sense of justice, but they've got a sense of injustice and a jury can fix it,” said David Baugh, Blakney’s attorney.

The alleged victim also appeared in court Thursday to testify.

The Arkansas man says he was in Charlottesville to observe the rally and defend the First Amendment.

Blakney says he thought the man was affiliated with white supremacists.

Members of Showing up for Racial Justice (SURJ) say charges against Blakney should be dropped because resisting violent white supremacy is not a crime.

"This is a tactic of the white supremacists to not only come to cities and commit violence but also to entrap marginalized people in the criminal justice system," said Ben Doherty, SURJ.

On March 5, members from SURJ and other activist groups delivered a request to Charlottesville’s commonwealth's attorney, Joseph Platania, to drop the charges against Blakney, as well as two other black men brought up on charges associated with August 12.

Platania is defending his decision to prosecute criminal cases that have stemmed from Unite the Right rally saying, "Charging decisions and subsequent prosecutions must be undertaken without regard to gender, race, ethnicity, or political ideology."

Here is his full statement on the matter: