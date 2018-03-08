Charlottesville Planners Looking to Improve Lighting Around Downtown Mall

Charlottesville planners are taking steps to improve lighting on the Downtown Mall and around the city.

The PLACE Design Task Force met Thursday, March 8, to go over the best ways to create a cost-effective lighting plan.

Members discussed wall mounting along the Downtown Mall and brightening dark side streets.

Downtown Business Association Chair Joan Fenton said both short and long-term solutions are needed.

“To help advance the lighting on the mall in a way that is forward looking, as opposed to just, ‘hey I want to put a light here, I want to put a light there.’ But could we have some sort of plan that's cohesive and get that to work,’ she said.

Task force members will work to create a master plan and figure out how to fund it as part of next year's budget.