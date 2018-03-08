Fluvanna SPCA Hosting Spring Fling Adoption Event, Rabies Clinic

Release from the Fluvanna SPCA:

The Fluvanna SPCA is having a SPRING FLING ADOPTION SPECIAL until March 31, 2018!

All adult dogs have $50 adoption fees!! Adoption fees includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and preventatives. You won't want to miss this excellent opportunity to add a lifetime of love to your family!

The Fluvanna SPCA is having a Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic for all cats and dogs from 9AM-12PM on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Pleasant Grove Dog Park in Palmyra, VA.

Vaccines are only $10! 3-year vaccines are available with proof of current 1-year vaccine. All pets must remain in your vehicle, dogs leashed and cats crated. Questions? Call the FSPCA at 434-591-0123!