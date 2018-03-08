1 Virginia Beats Louisville 75-58; Advances to ACC Tournament Semifinals

The UVa men's basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament for the fourth time in the last five years, as the #1 Cavaliers beat Louisville 75-58 on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The Cavaliers (29-2) will play either 4-seed Clemson or 12-seed Boston College in the semifinals on Friday night at 7 PM.

Virginia had five players reach double digits in scoring against the Cardinals, including a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds from sophomore guard Kyle Guy.

Guy played the game with a brace on his left knee, after suffering an injury against Notre Dame in the regular season finale.

The sophomore hit 4-of-6 three-point attempts against Louisville.

Devon Hall scored 14 points and had five assists, while Ty Jerome added 11 points and four assists.

De'Andre Hunter (12) and Mamadi Diakite (10) provided scoring off the bench for the 'Hoos.

UVa shot 52.5 percent from the field (31-of-59) while limiting Louisville 36.7 percent (18-of-49).

After leading by as many as 17 points in the first half, the Cavaliers went into halftime with a 38-27 advantage.

The Cardinals cut the deficit to 56-52 with 8:55 remaining in the 2nd half, but a dunk by Diakite started a 19-6 run to close out the game for the Wahoos.

Virginia won the ACC Tournament championship in 1976 and 2014.