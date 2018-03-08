Albemarle County Advances Plans for Former Elementary School

Albemarle County is giving the go ahead on future plans for a former elementary school.

Wednesday, March 7, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors endorsed a mixed-use approach for the space in the Yancey Elementary School building. This plan would offer rooms to community groups - both public and private - for reservation or to keep regularly.

“One day it could be the Girl Scouts, the next day it could be a private birthday party, then the day after that JABA might have a senior program that's open to the public. So really looking for a balance of uses with the approach that was proposed last night,” said Emily Kilroy, the county's engagement coordinator.

Kilroy says this is crucial to providing services to people in the Esmont area: “Typically folks who want recreational opportunities, educational opportunities, are driving 40 minutes up into the city of Charlottesville to access those. So providing services that's closer to folks' home makes it really easy to take advantage of those,” she said.

Back in May, the county’s school board voted to consolidate students at Yancey into Red Hill and Scottsville elementary schools after it risked losing funding.

A committee will present long-term solutions for the building to the Board of Supervisors in June.