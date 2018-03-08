UVa Centerfielder Jake McCarthy to miss about Six Weeks with Wrist Injury

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia centerfielder Jake McCarthy (Scranton, Pa.) suffered a left wrist injury in Tuesday’s game against Davidson. The Cavalier junior is expected to miss approximately six weeks and make a full recovery.

McCarthy has appeared in all 13 games for the Cavaliers this season and currently leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in stolen bases with eight. He’s batting .314 (16-for-51) and has a team-high 14 runs scored. His five doubles, including two against Davidson on Tuesday night, are tops on the team.

A unanimous preseason All-American, McCarthy is included on the Golden Spikes Award watch list, annually bestowed on the country’s top amateur baseball player by USA Baseball. Last season, McCarthy swiped 27 bases in 29 attempts, the most in the ACC and the ninth-most in the country.

Virginia (9-4) opens ACC play Friday (March 8) with a three-game series against Duke in Durham, N.C. All three games will air on ACC Network Extra and will be played at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Friday night’s series opener is scheduled for 6 p.m.