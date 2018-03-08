Rothgeb Trial Enters Day 2 in Orange Circuit Court

The second day of trial against a former softball coach is underway in a Orange County courtroom.

Jurors in Orange Circuit Court primarily heard testimony Wednesday, March 7, from one of the women who is accusing 57-year-old Cathy S. Rothgeb of sexual molestation. The alleged victim was expected to be back on the witness stand Thursday morning.

NBC29 does not report the name of alleged victims in cases of sex abuse, unless they publically come forward to identify themselves.

Rothgeb was arrested back in October 2017 on seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, and four counts of aggravated sexual battery. The charges stem from incidents that reportedly occurred from 1990 to 1999.

The alleged victim has testified that she was 9 years old when Rothgeb began molesting her.

The jury trial is scheduled to last a total of four days - excluding the weekend - ending on Monday, March 12.

Rothgeb is also facing a dozen similar charges in Spotsylvania County. She has been held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.