Goodlatte Launches 2018 Congressional Art Competition

03/07/2018 Release from the office of Congressman Bob Goodlatte:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) announced today that the 2018 Congressional Art Competition for high school students throughout the 6th Congressional District of Virginia is now underway:

“Over the years, I have continuously been impressed by the remarkable talents of high school students in our district. Whether it’s a drawing, painting, or photography, the Congressional Art Competition offers a unique opportunity for students to have their artwork on display in the U.S. Capitol for one year. As my time in Congress nears its end, I look forward to a final year of impressive entries from young artists of the 6th District. I encourage all interested students to submit their artwork, and ask others to help pass information about this opportunity along.”

Background: The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students who reside in the 6th Congressional District. The winner of the 6th District’s competition will be on display for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

The format for the Sixth District’s Congressional Art Competition is as follows:

Students or instructors may take a high-quality digital photograph(s) of the artwork and send it via e-mail to Caroline Farr at Caroline.Farr@mail.house.gov.

Students or instructors may deliver their artwork in-person to one of Congressman Goodlatte’s Sixth District offices located in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Staunton, and Harrisonburg.

Students or instructors may also arrange for a member of Congressman Goodlatte's district staff to pick up the artwork at a designated location.

To review the official rules and guidelines for the 2018 Congressional Art Competition and access the student release form, please visit Goodlatte.House.Gov. Submissions that do not adhere to the Competition guidelines will not be considered.