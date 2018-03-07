Office of Human Rights to Receive Funds to Increase Community Engagement

Charlottesville's Office of Human Rights is set to receive some money from the city’s 2019 fiscal year budget.

The office could get $38,000, which will help convert an existing outreach position to full-time status in order to increase engagement with the community.

On Wednesday, March 7, Charlottesville City Councilors discussed working more with the office to make sure it feels it has the staffing it needs after some concern from the public over the Human Rights Commission.

City Council decided it will revisit in this issue later in the year to see how the staff is doing.