Charlottesville Groups Weigh in on Future at Planning Commission Meeting

Charlottesville Planning Commission (file photo) Charlottesville Planning Commission (file photo)
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Dozens of area boards, nonprofits, committees, and businesses were invited to Charlottesville’s planning commission meeting on Wednesday, March 7.

The commission was looking for a way to engage the many people who serve the city and get a variety of thoughts regarding its future.

Thoughts shared on Wednesday night will be used to help update a comprehensive plan as it makes decisions moving forward regarding things like land use, housing, and transportation.   

