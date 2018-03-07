Quantcast

5th District Candidate Leslie Cockburn Talks to Voters at Firefly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

One of the candidates trying to grab Republican Tom Garrett's seat in the House of Representatives spent Wednesday night chatting with voters.

Democratic candidate Leslie Cockburn stopped by Firefly on Wednesday, March 7. The journalist is looking to snag the 5th District seat in this November’s election. She says getting out to the community to hear concerns is a top priority.

"My whole approach is to ask questions around the district, and what I’ve discovered is by far the most important issue is health care,” says Cockburn “Everything from Medicaid funding for special education to nursing homes where you have two-thirds of the population on Medicaid."

Cockburn faces several other Democratic challengers in a convention on May 5.

