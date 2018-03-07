Candidates Officially Certified for Staunton, Waynesboro Elections

The election will be held on May 1

The deadline has passed and the candidates are certified for May elections in Staunton and Waynesboro.

In Waynesboro, two people are running against Councilman Jeff Freeman for the Ward C seat: Bobby Henderson and Chanda McGuffin. Richard Burcaw and Samuel Hostetter are in the running for the Ward D seat on council.

For the Waynesboro School Board, Debra Freeman Belle is running for Ward C and Kathe Manival, the current school board chair, is seeking re-election for Ward D.

There will also be a special election. Incumbent Dianna Williams is running for Ward A, and incumbent Erika Smith and Liza Fulton-Lawson are running for the at-large seat.

In Staunton, there are three open seats on city council. Mayor Carolyn Dull and Councilman Terry Holmes are seeking re-election. School board member Amy Darby is running for a seat on council, along with Brenda Mead.

On the Staunton school board, four seats are up for grabs and there will also be a special election. Board member Ron Ramsey is seeking re-election, plus Amy Wratchford, Christine Poulson, Ken Venable and Ray Ergenbright are vying for the seats.

John Hartless and Natasha McCurdy are running in the special election.

The election will be held on Tuesday, May 1.