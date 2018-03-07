1 UVa Will Face Louisville in ACC Quarterfinals

The top-ranked Virginia men's basketball team will face Louisville in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, after the Cardinals defeated Florida State 82-74 on Wednesday in Brooklyn, NY.

Quentin Snider scored 19 points, Ray Spalding had 18, and Deng Adel added 15 points and eight rebounds for the ninth-seeded Louisville (20-12).

UVa has already beaten the Cardinals twice during the regular season, including the 67-66 buzzer-beater victory at UL last Thursday.

Spalding says, "We're definitely relishing the opportunity to play the #1 team, especially a team like Virginia, in our conference. They spoiled our senior night, and that was pretty big for us. We really wanted that win. We're looking forward to getting it tomorrow, hopefully. We're very confident playing against them. We get another shot at them. They say the third time in the charm."

Adel adds, "I'm happy we have Virginia coming up. Just approach the game the same way we did the last time we played them at home. The same intensity. The same defensive effort. Just getting off our feet now, because that will be a physical game too."

Virginia and Louisville play on Thursday at noon in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals at the Barclays Center.

All of the conference tournament games can be seen on NBC 29.