WAHS Basketball Headed to State Finals for the First Time

Darren Maynard is in his 23rd season as the Warriors' head coach

The Western Albemarle boys basketball team will play in the state championship game for the first time in school history this weekend.

The Warriors advanced to the finals with a 68-64 win in overtime against top-ranked and undefeated Northside at the Salem Civic Center Tuesday night.

The Vikings had knocked Western out of the Class-3 Tournament in each of the previous two seasons.

Sophomore Thomas Mangrum had 17-points and 7-rebounds for WAHS, while Chris McGahren added 16-points.

"That was very exciting," says head coach Darren Maynard. "It was probably my biggest win as a coach. There's not much I haven't done, as along as I've been doing this, but that was probably the best win I've had."

Maynard is in his 23rd season with the team.

McGahren says, "This is an incredible program. There's not a lot of things you can do in this program that haven't been done before, and for us to reach a state championship game, and have a chance to take it one step further, that's an opportunity we're really thankful for."

Sophomore Garrett Payne adds, "If we were to win that state championship, it'd be thrilling. It'd be ecstatic. We'd be screaming and shouting for minutes on end, and hopefully we get those rings."

Western Albemarle will play John Marshall on Saturday at one o'clock at the Siegel Center in Richmond.