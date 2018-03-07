Albemarle County Police Searching for Missing Teen Haley Roach

Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:

The Albemarle County Police Department, with assistance from the Albemarle County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team, are continuing the search for missing 15-year-old Haley Roach.

Haley was last seen by family members on the morning of March 1, 2018 in the 7000 block of Secretary Sands Road, in Albemarle County.

Family and friends of Haley are working with the ACPD in hopes of locating her and returning her safely home.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Haley Roach to please contact ACPD at 434-296-5807.