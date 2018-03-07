Albemarle County Announces Hiring of Economic Development Director

Press Release from Albemarle County:

After a rigorous recruitment and applicant screening process, Albemarle County is pleased to announce Roger Johnson as its new Economic Development Director effective April 2, 2018. In this role, Johnson will oversee the County’s Economic Development Office, leading the County’s efforts to foster and encourage best practices in economic development activities.

Albemarle County’s focus on economic development has developed significant momentum in recent years, recognizing that economic growth and vitality are critical to sustain and enhance the human, economic, cultural, and natural characteristics of our community.

“I am very pleased to have someone with Roger’s professional background and expertise join with our senior leadership team and our community partners in furthering economic vitality for Albemarle County,” said County Executive Jeff Richardson in announcing the selection.

“His appointment is a continuing sign of our long-term commitment to fostering an environment that stimulates diversified job creation, capital investments, and tax revenues that support community goals.”

Johnson brings 12 years of private and public economic development experience, including leadership positions with Progress Energy, Florida and the City of Wilmington, North Carolina. Currently, he serves as the Director of Economic Development for the City of Greenville, North Carolina where he is responsible for the creation and implementation of all economic development strategies, programs, and policies.

“During the interview process we were especially impressed with Roger’s appreciation of the competitive advantages our community has thanks to the innovative entrepreneurial ecosystem created, in part, by the University,” said Rod Gentry, Chairman of the Albemarle County Economic Development Authority. “Roger has extensive expertise with redevelopment and private-public partnerships, particularly in college towns. He has a proven track record of productive collaboration with neighboring jurisdictions, non-profits, and educational institutions. His experience and familiarity with the business recruitment and economic development role of local, state, and federal governments, as well as the private sector makes him ideally suited for this role.”

“Roger’s extensive experience in economic development both in the private sector as well as at the local level makes him extremely well-qualified for the unique opportunities associated with the economic development program for Albemarle County,” said Ann Mallek, Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

Johnson has a Bachelor of Science in Personnel Management from Appalachian State University and a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership and Management from the University of North Carolina, Pembroke. Additionally, he has completed the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill’s City and County Administrators Program and undertaken post baccalaureate studies at North Carolina State University. He is in recent pursuit of an Economic Developer Certification through the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).