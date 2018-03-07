Senator Kaine Weighs in On President Trump's Tariff Announcement

Senator Tim Kaine is weighing in on President Trump’s decision to impose tariffs, and the subsequent resignation of White House Chief Economic Advisor Gary Cohn.

Cohn announced his resignation on Tuesday, March 6, after the president announced he would impose stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Kaine says no president should be able to unilaterally announce a tariff, and he feels Trump didn't give the potential ramifications of these tariffs enough consideration.

“This seemed to be a poorly thought-out decision that was announced hastily and I actually think you, the president, talks about trade wars can be good,” says Kaine. “I don't think a president should be able to start a trade war without coming to Congress and getting some kind of a congressional approval for tariffs of this kind.

Kaine also says this tariff is going to hit companies that use aluminum and steel, like auto makers, especially hard, and consumers are going to feel it in their wallets.