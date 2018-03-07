Arrests Made After Pursuit in Augusta County

03/07/2018 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

On Wednesday March 7, 2018 at 1017 a.m., members of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division, assisted by members of the United States Marshall’s Service, attempted to contact a pair of wanted females, Ashley Lynn Fortune, 30 and Nicole Elizabeth Glenn, 35 in the parking lot of the Staunton Mall located at 90 Lee Jackson Highway.

As Deputies and U.S. Marshalls approached a 2002 Nissan Sentra, containing the wanted females, the male driver, later identified as Michael Lee Barkley, 59, put the vehicle in drive and ignored numerous commands to stop.

At this point, one Augusta County Deputy was partially inside the door on the Nissan, and as Barkley sped away, the Deputy was hit by the door, and was almost dragged away by the car as it fled.

Deputies initiated a pursuit on the Nissan and Barkley fled the Staunton Mall parking lot and proceeded north on State Route 262 at 70-75 mph. As other deputies were setting up spike strips to intervene in the pursuit, Barkley exited Route 262 and headed west on U.S. 250, Churchville Avenue.

On Churchville Avenue near the intersection with Eagle Rock Lane, the pursuit slowed, and Barkley intentionally rammed an Augusta County cruiser. The pursuit continued west on Churchville Avenue (U.S. 250) to Hankey Mountain Highway (U.S. 250). As the chase approached West Augusta, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office was notified, and the pursuit continued up Shenandoah Mountain towards the Highland County Line.

Barkley failed to negotiate one of the sharp curves on Shenandoah Mountain Drive (U.S. 250) and he struck a guardrail. He then intentionally rammed an Augusta County cruiser two more times, before finally losing control of his Nissan and striking a guardrail.

Barkley, Fortune and Glenn were taken into custody without incident. The trio were uninjured.

The Augusta County deputy whose vehicle was rammed by Barkley on three separate occasions, received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Michael Lee Barkley was subsequently charged with:

18-2-57 – Assault and Battery on Law Enforcement (4 Counts)

46.2-817 – Felony Eluding

46.2-301 – Driving while revoked or suspended

Ashley Lynn Fortune was taken into custody for failure to appear in Augusta County General District Court on February 27, 2018, on a drug related charge.

Nicole Elizabeth Glenn was taken into custody for failure to appear in Augusta County General District Court on February 27, 2018, on a drug related charge, and for a second failure to appear on a driving while suspended charge from March 1, 2018

Suspected narcotics were located inside the 2002 Nissan, and Fortune and Glenn were each charged with violation of 18.2-248 - Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance.