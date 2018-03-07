Albemarle County Sheriff's Office Looking to Increase Staff

The Albemarle County Sheriff's Office is planning to ask supervisors for funding in order to hire more staff.

At the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors' meeting on Wednesday, March 7, Chief Deputy Chan Bryant asked supervisors to provide funding to enable the sheriff's office to hire two more full-time employees. The sheriff's office says that because of civil process and court security growth, needs are exceeding the current capabilities of their staffing numbers.

Supervisors decided to set aside funding for one additional employee and will discuss how to pay for a second one at their next meeting.