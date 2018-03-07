Charlottesville Judge Hears Motion in Goodwin Case

One of the men accused of attacking DeAndre Harris following the Unite the Right rally appeared in court Wednesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Jacob Scott Goodwin appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday, March 7, for a motions hearing.

Authorities believe Goodwin is one of a handful of men – Tyler Davis, Daniel Patrick Borden, and Alex Michael Ramos – who all took part in beating Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage on August 12, 2017.

All four defendants are each charged with one count of malicious wounding.

The defense asked the judge during Wednesday’s hearing to exclude specific medical injuries, saying others in the group inflicted the damage before Goodwin ever touched Harris.

Prosecutors argued Goodwin took part in the mob action and that makes him responsible for hurting Harris, even if he did not personally cause the injuries.

The judge denied the defense’s motion.

Goodwin is scheduled to go on trial April 30.