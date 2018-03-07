Albemarle County Wegman's Holds Hiring Fair

Dozens of job seekers have their fingers crossed after a big hiring event in Albemarle County.

The Wegman's store at Fifth Street Station held a hiring fair Wednesday, March 7. The event is the first of its type at this location, but it's been a success at other stores.

Wegman's just ranked very high on Fortune's list of the best places to work.

"You know, coming off the top 100 company to work for with the No 2 rating - been on the list for 21 years - we figured it's a great time to come out and increase our workforce," said Wegman's Store Manager Chris DePumpo.

The store is looking to fill both full and part-time positions in every department.