Orange County Trial Underway for Former Softball Coach

Jurors are being selected for the trial of a former softball coach in Orange County accused of dozens of sex-related crimes.

Fifty-seven-year-old Cathy S. Rothgeb appeared in Orange Circuit Court Wednesday, March 7, for the start of her multi-day trial. She was arrested back in October 2017 on seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred from 1990 to 1999. The Stanley-area woman's career as a coach extends from the 1980s to the early 2000s, including time with Orange County High School and youth recreational leagues.

Virginia State Police said it launched an investigation in the summer of 2016 after a female contacted an investigator. According to authorities, there are at least two people who claim to have played on Rothgeb's team and were minors at the time of the alleged incidents.

Rothgeb is also facing charges in Spotsylvania County. She been held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

The jury trial is scheduled for four days, ending on Monday.

