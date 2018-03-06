Tuesday's High School Basketball State Semifinals Scores and HighlightsPosted: Updated:
Western Albemarle advanced to the state championship game for the first time in school history
Leah Calhoun's late three-pointer lifted Buffalo Gap to the state championship game for the first time since 2009
Tuesday's High School Basketball State Semifinals Scores and Highlights
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014.
