Tuesday's High School Basketball State Semifinals Scores and Highlights

Western Albemarle advanced to the state championship game for the first time in school history Western Albemarle advanced to the state championship game for the first time in school history
Leah Calhoun's late three-pointer lifted Buffalo Gap to the state championship game for the first time since 2009 Leah Calhoun's late three-pointer lifted Buffalo Gap to the state championship game for the first time since 2009

BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 3 State Semifinals
Western Albemarle 68, Northside 64 (OT)

Class 2 State Semifinals
R.E. Lee 62, Central-Woodstock 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2 State Semifinals
Buffalo Gap 36, George Mason 35

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014.

