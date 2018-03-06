Art Exhibit Showcases Veterans' Handmade Work

A new art exhibit in the valley is shining a light on veterans’ work.

War Paints is an organization that's kind of like Etsy for military veterans and first responders to market their art or handmade work.

The nonprofit partnered with Blue Ridge Community College and the Educational Foundation to create metal art that’s being showcased on campus in the fine arts building.

War Paints founder and former Navy SEAL Rusty Noesner says it’s a great way to help veterans reintegrate into society.

"When you come back and reintegrate into civilian society, we need to be able to flip the switch in our minds and our daily life to start to reconnect with the individual self that serves not too much purpose in the military as in it's a group mentality,” says Noesner.

If you are a veteran or first responder, you can register your art here.

Classes in pottery, welding, photography, and collage will be available at Blue Ridge Community College in the spring.