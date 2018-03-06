Electric Company Looks to Bring High-Speed Internet to Rural Fluvanna

An electric company that serves Fluvanna County is now looking to provide high-speed internet to people who live there.

People who live in Fluvanna attended a meeting on Tuesday, March 6, to discuss bringing broadband to the area. Many in attendance raised concerns about their current service and hope that this company can do something about it.

The Central Virginia Electric Cooperative serves over 35,000 electric accounts in central Virginia.

But with a growing need for high-speed communications, it's expanding its services to provide broadband to rural areas in Fluvanna and a handful of other counties in need of better service.

“My brother and sister live in third-world countries - Ecuador and Brazil - and have high-speed internet, and I live in America in Fluvanna County and don't have it,” says Polly Seymour, a Fluvanna County resident.

Fluvanna County residents Justin and Robin Agoglia both work from home, but can't be on the internet at the same time.

Although they moved to Fluvanna to provide a better life for their three-year-old son, they're not sure they can stay.

“Also with his education, it’s very, very important to us and if we are going to be dealing with these internet speeds and the terrible service that we have here, we really have to consider whether we can stay in Fluvanna County," says Robin Agoglia.

The slow speeds are what the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is hoping to change.

The CVEC Board of Directors approved the launch of a one-year pilot program that's part of a five-year plan to install broadband for 8,900 homes in Fluvanna County.

“We believe it’s important for us to provide it in order to keep the choice of a rural lifestyle viable for young families, and really for anyone who wants to live out here,” says Gary Wood, the president and CEO of CVEC.

Right now, the county has internet service through Comcast and CenturyLink - but only about 70 percent of the county’s population has access to reliable internet.

“In today's society, that’s not acceptable,” says Jason Smith of Fluvanna County Community and Economic Development. “There’s only so much Fluvanna County can do, but having a partner like CVEC - having this option - could be a huge game changer.”

The Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is hoping to provide broadband in all of its service areas across 14 counties in central Virginia, including Albemarle. It hopes to start construction by August with service available by December. CVEC also already has power lines in all 14 counties and it doesn't require county approval since it'll install broadband on previously existing power lines. However, the cooperative has reached out to counties for monetary support.

The CVEC basic internet service plan would cost $49.99 per month for 100 megabit service and $79.99 per month for gigabit service. If people sign up for the plan while CVEC is currently building in their county, it will waive the $100 installation fee.

The next town hall will be held on Thursday, March 8, at 6 p.m. at the Agricultural Recreation Center in Kents Store.