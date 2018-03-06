Missing Albemarle Man Found Safe Following Late-Night Search

Harry Lewis, a 90-year-old Albemarle County man, is safe after a search that went into the night.

Mr. Lewis disappeared around 5:30 p.m. the evening of Monday, March 5 from his home in Farmington Country Club. His wife called police after she woke from a nap and could not find him.

Albemarle County Sheriff's Department deputies started searching for Mr. Lewis around 7 p.m. Monday. They sent up drones, a state police helicopter, and called in help from horse and dog teams from across Virginia. The various groups searched throughout the night with no luck.

Somebody passing by Farmington reported seeing a man sleeping outside. Around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6, Albemarle County police tweeted that Mr. Lewis had been located and was being transported to the hospital for evaluation.