Man Charged in Connection to Woolen Mills Murder Appears in Court

A man charged in connection with the Woolen Mills murder was back in court on Tuesday, March 6, for a motions hearing.

Twenty-three-year-old Jose Luis Escobar Umana of Woodbridge, Va., was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the July 4 death of 24-year-old Marvin Rivera-Guevara. His body was found along Moore's Creek around noon that day, and investigators later ruled the death a homicide.

The defense argued for some documents to be unsealed in the case so he can properly advise his client, but the commonwealth has concerns of witness intimidation dealing with a multinational gang that could be MS-13.

The case was continued until Thursday, March 8, while the judge looks at case law.