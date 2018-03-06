Kiwanis Club Establishes Charlottesville Chapter

The nationwide Aktion Action Club has established a presence in Charlottesville.

This service organization helps adults with disabilities learn to develop initiative and leadership skills. This is the first time the group has expanded to the central Virginia area.

The Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville announced the partnership with the charter group during a celebration at Wegman's on March 6.

“Young people with disabilities get a lot of structure and support through the school system. But, once they graduate and they move into the real world-- they find they lack ways that they can contribute and this is just another way that allows them to plug in to their community,” said Karen Dowell, Aktion Club Advisor.

The group will meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Virginia Institute of Autism.