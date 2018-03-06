Tree-Felling for Atlantic Coast Pipeline Begins on Property in Wintergreen

Crews are taking down trees by the entrance to Wintergreen Resort in the first sign of work for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The work began the morning of Tuesday, March 6, on land belonging to the Wintergreen Property Owners Association.

The association decided to not fight this process, but promises to hold Dominion Energy accountable for financial and other implications of the pipeline.

Members of the anti-pipeline group Friends of Wintergreen say they feel blindsided.

“We knew the tree-felling was coming, but we didn't know it was coming immediately, like today … It makes you sick at your stomach, truly does. I call it the rape of the mountain,” said Nancy Schwiesow, with Friends of Wintergreen.

"It's really considered pre-construction work. This is really the first step in the process so we can prepare the right of way to begin full construction this spring,” said Aaron Ruby, Atlantic Coast Pipeline spokesman.

Dominion expects the work at Wintergreen to take a day or two.

Crews started tree-felling in mid-January across all three states along the pipeline's path.

Statement from the Wintergreen Property Owners Association:

The Wintergreen Property Owners Association (WPOA), while opposed to the location of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, understands and abides by the legal process that has led to the commencement of tree removal on WPOA property. While disappointed, the beginning of construction only increases our resolve to hold Dominion accountable for the financial and non-financial implications placed on our community by the presence of the pipeline. WPOA is committed to the best possible outcome for our community; one that provides fair treatment and security for our owners, employees and guests.

WPOA remains committed to holding Dominion accountable for the taking of our property and the burden this project places on our community going forward.

Sincerely,

Jay Roberts

Executive Director

WPOA