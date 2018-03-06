Sentara Hospital Hosting Canned Food Drive for Community Members in Need

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is hosting its 24th annual food drive in honor of National Nutrition Month.

Organizers are encouraging people to donate healthy, non-perishable food items for people with various health needs.

All of the donations will be given to members of the community who are in need.

Some items needed include low-sodium vegetables, canned fruit, oatmeal, and low-sugar cereals for people with diabetes.

“It's a time to just kind of take care of our community, we spend a lot of time with patients who come into the hospital, but we also want to think beyond the walls of our hospital and we know people who don't have sufficient food,” said Rita Smith, dietitian.

The hospital is accepting donations now until March 30 at the main hospital and some satellite locations that are affiliated with the hospital.