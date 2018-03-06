UVA Holds Annual Apprenticeship Job Fair

Opportunity abounded at the University of Virginia Tuesday, March 6, at the annual Apprenticeship Job Fair.

The event allows people to learn about different trade programs offered, as well an opportunity to talk to professionals in the industry.

Job seekers with little to no experience could find themselves spending four years learning on the job.

“We really are looking at this as a way to build the trades community here in the Charlottesville area. We want individuals to have an opportunity to get in there and to learn and to refine their skill in the trades so that they can build a life-long career,” said UVA Apprentice Program Manager Elizabeth Campbell.

Applications for the apprentice program are available online until March 26.