Wildlife Center of Virginia Releases Bobcat 3 Months after Thanksgiving Travel

NEW KENT, Va. (AP) - Three months after a bobcat unintentionally embarked on a 60-mile commute in Virginia, she's been released back into the wild.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch cites an update from the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro, which said Patient #17-2688 was released in New Kent County on Friday.

The adult bobcat suffered minor injuries last Thanksgiving, after a woman travelling from Gloucester County to Virginia Commonwealth University found her stuck in her car grill.

The Wildlife Center coordinated the release with a Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries biologist, releasing the cat at an appropriate habitat not far from where she was initially struck.

Seemingly eager to be out of both vehicular grills and captivity, the bobcat spared little thought for her rehabilitators, quickly running down a dirt trail and into the woods.

