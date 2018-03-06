Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office Getting Drone Program

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office will be joining other law enforcement agencies in the area with a drone program.

The Free Lance-Star reports the drones will be paid for by a $45,150 Homeland Security grant. The fire and rescue departments in neighboring Caroline, Louisa and Orange counties will also be able to use the aircraft.

The Stafford Sheriff's Office and Fredericksburg Police Department already have drone programs and are using remotely operated aircraft in the field.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's office will have to create policies and undergo training before launching the drones. The Federal Aviation Administration also has to authorize the use of the drones.

