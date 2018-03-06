Rockingham County Sheriff Searching for Vehicle Battery Theft Suspect

Office of the Sheriff - County of Rockingham - City of Harrisonburg

Press Release:

There has recently been a series of Grand Larcenies from local businesses in the Mount Crawford area of Rockingham County over the past six (6) weeks.

All of these larcenies are believed to be related and have taken place in the overnight hours when the property is unattended. The crimes involve the theft of batteries from work trucks parked at the various businesses, which include: Mountain Milk, Blossman Propane, Houff Feed and Fertilizer, and Key’s Lawn & Excavating.

In all of the thefts, the battery cables were either cut or otherwise damaged to allow for the removal of the battery from the vehicle. The total loss in terms of property and damages is estimated at over $8,000 at this time.

Anyone who may have information relating to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 564-3800, or the Crime Solvers hotline at (540) 574-5050. All calls will remain strictly anonymous if so desired.

Thank you.

Bryan Hutcheson, Sheriff