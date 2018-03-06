VDOT: Public can Review Route 29 Hydraulic Road Concepts

03/06/2018 Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Three scenarios for transportation improvements at the Route 29-Hydraulic Road intersection and adjacent roads have been developed by the Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel. The concepts will be presented to the public at a community meeting on Thursday, March 8, at Charlottesville High School’s Martin Luther King Performing Arts Center beginning at 6 p.m.

The meeting is sponsored by the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission in partnership with Albemarle County, the City of Charlottesville and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The Route 29-Hydraulic Road study’s technical team will provide information about the long-term roadway, bicycle and pedestrian improvement concepts developed by the panel, and attendees will have an opportunity to provide comments about the scenarios.

The comments received at the meeting will be used by the panel as it refines the scenarios into a project proposal to be submitted for funding through VDOT’s SMART SCALE process later this year.

The three concepts, a grade-separated intersection, a continuous flow intersection, and a grade-separated roundabout, will be presented both in display boards and in a video that will play throughout the two-hour meeting. Attendees will be able to speak with technical team members to ask questions and receive information about the scenarios.

Information about the advisory panel’s work and the intersection improvement concepts is on VDOT’s Route 29 Solutions website. That webpage has an archive of the panel’s work to date. The regular March 8 meeting of the Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel has been canceled due to the community meeting that evening.