Day 2 of Trial Against Former Charlottesville Police Officer

Jurors continue to hear testimony and see evidence as the trial against a former Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) officer enters its second day.

Thirty-six-year old Christopher Alan Seymore is facing two counts of forcible sodomy.

Ronna Gary claims Seymore twice forced her to perform oral sex on him inside her home along Shamrock Road back in November 2016: the first time was reportedly while Seymore was on-duty with CPD, investigating a hit-and-run that Gary said she might have witnessed. The second encounter is said to have happened the following day, when Seymore was off duty.

Seymore said both times were consensual. Gary has testified that she felt trapped, and only obliged because Seymore was a police officer.

Defense attorney Elizabeth Murtagh has presented text messages the jury, arguing that the context shows Gary consented and wanted money from Seymore.

Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Joseph Platania told jurors during opening arguments that Gary was scared, and Seymore pushed her down on her knees.

It is unclear if Seymore will be called to testify, however the jury has watched a video recording of his police interrogation following the allegations made by Gary.

The commonwealth rested its case around 2:15 p.m. Platania called six witnesses to the stand, including Gary, a couple police officers, and other person who may have witnesses the hit-and-run.

The defense requested a motion to strike the case, which was denied by Judge Richard Moore.

Murtagh plans to call a total of 14 people to testify in the defense's case. Six people have been called as of 3:15 p.m., including more CPD officers, one of Gary's former managers, as well as a DNA expert.

The trial was scheduled to last two days, and jurors are expected to go into deliberations later Tuesday.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.