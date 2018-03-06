Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Receives Support from 'Cheers for Charity' Program

03/06/2018 Release from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA—The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is pleased to partner with Starr Hill Brewery as part of their “Cheers for Charity” fundraiser in March. Throughout the month, one dollar for every pint of beer sold in the Starr Hill Brewery Tap Room will be donated to the animals in need and lifesaving programs at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

“Cheers for Charity is a great opportunity to bring awareness and support that is essential to these organizations that do so much for our community,” said Allie Hochman, Starr Hill Brewery’s Manager of Retail Operations. “At Starr Hill, we’re proud to offer a sustained, long-term commitment to local charities that will continue year-round.”

“The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is extremely grateful for the generosity of Starr Hill Brewery and the Cheers for Charity program. The funds raised at Starr Hill Brewery in March will go a long way in providing lifesaving care to our animals in need,” said Angie Gunter, Executive Director of the CASPCA.

Join a few of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA adoptable dogs for a special event at the Starr Hill Brewery Tap Room on Thursday, March 8th from 4pm-6pm and on Saturday, March 17th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. during the Starr Paddy’s Day event.

The Starr Hill Brewery Tap Room is located at 5391 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet, VA. Go to www.StarrHill.com/Tap-Room for hours, events and more information.