Former Virginia Tech Student in Federal Custody

A former Virginia Tech student accused of having an illegal assault rifle is now in federal custody.

The lawyer for Yun-Song Zhao says the 19 year old paid his bond over the weekend, but was picked up by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement officers before he even left jail.

The Chinese native was arrested in January after investigators say he equipped his AR-15 with a 30-round magazine.

An assault rifle with a magazine capacity of over 20 rounds is illegal for U.S. non-citizens.

Immigration officers will not say what will happen to Zhao next.