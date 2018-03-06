Updated: Augusta County Sheriff's Office Finds Missing Woman

Hilary Jane Powers (Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
Updated Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:
The sheriff's office says Powers was found safe.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing woman who was last seen at her Staunton home, before lunch, on 03/04/18. The last contact family had with her was at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the same day, by phone.
Hilary Jane Powers
- White Female
- 32 years of age
- 5’5”tall
- 195 lbs.
- HAIR - Brown
- EYES - Blue
Powers may be operating a black 2006 Ford Expedition with VA registration: VWC-5921.
If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.