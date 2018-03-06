Updated: Augusta County Sheriff's Office Finds Missing Woman

Updated Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

The sheriff's office says Powers was found safe.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing woman who was last seen at her Staunton home, before lunch, on 03/04/18. The last contact family had with her was at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the same day, by phone.

Hilary Jane Powers

White Female

32 years of age

5’5”tall

195 lbs.

HAIR - Brown

EYES - Blue

Powers may be operating a black 2006 Ford Expedition with VA registration: VWC-5921.

A photo is attached

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.