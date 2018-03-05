DBA Set to Receive Proposed Funds from the City of Charlottesville

The Downtown Business Association, otherwise known as DBA, is set to receive funds from the city of Charlottesville to help with marketing after concerns about losing business after the events of the summer.

The DBA is getting $75,000 to help with operations, marketing, long term capital improvements, and to hire more staff.



The money is coming from funds in the council strategic initiatives account in the general fund.



There are residents who do not agree with council allocating the funds specifically to the DBA.

“The city needs to reject the Downtown Business Associations funding request for 75,000 dollars tonight. Fluctuations in downtown cannot be remedied just by a handout from the city,” said Megan Bloom.



All councilors voted in favor of this item except Mayor Nikuyah Walker.

Councilor Wes Bellamy was not included in the vote because he was not in attendance.



One amendment is that the business development manager, Jason Ness, has to provide a progress report on the Downtown Business Association’s outreach efforts.