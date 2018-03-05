Silver Alert: Albemarle County Police Searching for Harry Lewis

The Albemarle County Police Department is currently looking for Harry Lewis

Here are some details they have released:

90 years old

5’10” and 165 lbs

Blue eyes/grey hair

Non-verbal and suffers from dementia

Last seen on foot around 4:30 p.m. (March 5) in the Farmington community wearing grey cotton pants, plaid shirt, black coat, and blue sneakers

Officers received the call around 6:15 p.m.

A search is in affect in the Farmington area searching for Mr. Lewis.

The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team is leading the efforts and we do have K-9 on scene.

For tips, please call 911.