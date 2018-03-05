Tom Garrett Applauds Renaming of Palmrya Post Office after Seaman Dakota Rigsby

Press Release from Office of Congressman Tom Garrett:

Congressman Tom Garrett (R-VA) released the following statement praising the House’s passage of H.R. 3183, a bill to name the post office located at 13683 James Madison Hwy, Palmyra, VA 22963 the Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby Post Office. Congressman Garrett released the following statement:

"Today we honor a brave American patriot who sacrificed everything serving the country he loved. Shining light upon Seaman Rigsby’s heroic efforts pales in comparison to the respect and admiration he deserves, but I hope this will serve as a tribute to his memory, and to remind everyone of our selfless service men and women who put on this nation's cloth every day to defend our nation."

“We sleep soundly, and in a free nation because men and women like Dakota Rigsby man the ramparts to make it so. These men and women sacrifice all of their tomorrows to make our nation great. Having served alongside such heroes, I know that their sacrifices should never be forgotten.”

The House passed H.R. 3183 by a vote of 389-0.

About Seaman Rigsby: Navy gunner’s mate, Dakota Rigsby was one of seven sailors who recently died aboard the USS Fitzgerald on June 17th after a container ship collided with an American destroyer off the coast of Japan. The 19-year-old was a volunteer firefighter from Palmyra, Virginia and graduated from Fluvanna County High School in 2015. He enlisted in February of 2016 and reported for duty aboard the USS Fitzgerald in November. Seaman Rigsby’s family approved the measure seeking to rename the U.S. Post Office located in Palmyra, Virginia in his honor.

Co-sponsors include: Rep. Morgan Griffith, Rep. Bobby Scott, Rep. Rob Wittman, Rep. Donald McEachin, Rep. Dave Brat, Rep. Scott Taylor, Rep. Barbara Comstock, Rep. Don Beyer, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, Rep. Gerry Connolly

Full Text of H.R. 3183 can be viewed here.