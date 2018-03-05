Survey for Renaming Emancipation, Justice Parks Starts March 6

Charlottesville is launching a survey starting March 6 to gain input on renaming Emancipation and Justice Parks, formally known as Lee and Jackson Parks respectively.

The city is launching an online survey that will be available until March 28.

People can also call in suggestions or complete a paper survey at City Hall.

When all the top names are selected, city council will reconvene in April and hold another public vote.

A sample of what that survey will look like is below.