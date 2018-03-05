Non-Profit in the Valley Receives $249,000 Grant from USDA

A non-profit in the valley committed to children's health is hoping to make a bigger impact in the community.

Project Grows has been awarded a $249,000 grant from the USDA that will span three years.

The executive director describes the funds as “transformable.”

Project Grows will continue with hands-on gardening and food education for children in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County. With this new influx of cash, the group has the flexibility to do more.

"We can partner with a school who has so many other worries and things going on and help bring more fresh produce into their school, help do farm to school tastings, do some more education out on the farm,” said Jenna Clarke, executive director for Project Grows.

Project Grows will also be able to increase support for low-income families buying fresh produce at local farmer's markets.