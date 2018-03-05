Dion Phoenix Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison

One of three men charged in a Louisa county murder case will spend 45 years behind bars.

Dion Phoenix received today on seven charges, including felony possession of a gun, entering a house armed, and first degree murder.

Phoenix was assigned indefinite probation upon release.

The judge suspended a life sentence on the murder charge to 30 years behind bars.

Police arrested Phoenix, Darcel Murphy, and Tobias Owens in April 2016 in connection to what police believed to be shootout that happened March 29, 2016.

This all happened at the residence of 43-year-old Kevin Robinson, who was killed as a result.

The cases against the other two suspects, Murphy and Owens, are still pending.