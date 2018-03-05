Kyle Guy will Play in ACC Tournament with Sprained MCL; UVA Unanimously Ranked #1

The University of Virginia basketball team (28-2, 17-1 ACC) is unanimously ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Poll, receiving all 65-first place votes.

"We started unranked and to finish the regular season at that point is a big accomplishment," says sophomore guard Ty Jerome. "Now it's time to put that fully behind us."

It is Virginia's fourth straight week being ranked No. 1. The 'Hoos won the ACC regular season championship by four games and will be the top seed for this week's ACC tournament in Brooklyn, New York.

UVa sophomore guard Kyle Guy said Monday he's been diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee. He suffered the injury in Virginia's win over Notre Dame on Saturday. Guy says he plans to play on Thursday in Virginia's first ACC tournament game. He said he didn't know if he would need to wear a knee brace or not.

"I got to practice today, we went really light, and I sat out a couple drills," says Guy "I have a sprained MCL is what the doctors and the training staff say. Hurts like hell but it can't get any worse and I'll be good to go Thursday."

Virginia had several guys earning ACC honors Sunday.

Kyle Guy, Devon Hall and Ty Jerome were all named to the All-ACC team. De'Andre Hunter was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year. Devon Hall and Isaiah Wilkins were both on the ACC All-Defensive Team. Wilkins was voted the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

"It's a thing for everyone to be thankful for," says Wilkins. "Even the guys who didn't get recognized it's a group effort, it's not a one-man show or anything so I thought it was really cool."

It's been four years since Joe, Harris, Justin Anderson, Malcolm Brogdon and Virginia won its last ACC championship. 5th year senior Devon Hall was on that team has a redshirt.

"Don't take anything for granted," says Hall. "We've been in some tough situations during this season and we just have to keep learning and keep growing and getting better. "

"Same mindset that we've had all year," says Jerome. "That anybody can beat us if we're not ready. We're going to get everyone's best shot and we're going to continue to try and give everyone our best shot."

Virginia will play Thursday at noon in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. The 'Hoos will play the winner of Wednesday's game between 8-seed Florida State and 9-seed Louisville.