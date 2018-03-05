Drug Task Force Charges Orange Man with Possessing Cocaine

03/05/2018 Release from the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force:

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional drug and gang task force that is responsible for narcotic and gang investigations in the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, and the Town of Culpeper.

On the night of Thursday, March 1, 2018 officers from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force stopped a 2005 Acura 4D SDN near Eastern View High School. The vehicle was being driven by Bennie Dante Cook, from Orange County. No other individuals were present in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of two (2) ounces of Cocaine (one ounce powder cocaine and one ounce crack cocaine). The total street value is $5,600.

Bennie Dante Cook, 38 years of age from Flat Run Road, Orange, VA was arrested at the scene and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule II drug, Cocaine. Officers seized the 2004 Acura. Bennie Dante Cook was transported to the Culpeper Jail.

Later that same night, officers from the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence of Bennie Dante Cook, which is located in Orange County and seized approximately $19,710 of US currency.

Additional charges are possible pending further investigation and the results of evidence submitted to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science.