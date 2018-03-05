Poll: Stewart Leading GOP Candidate for Senate Seat Against Kaine

The leading GOP candidate from Virginia to face Tim Kaine for his U.S. senate seat is Corey Stewart.

The latest poll of more than 1,500 likely voters from the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University shows Stewart leads the field with 16% support.

Incumbent democrat Tim Kaine is polling at 56%.

Republican candidates E.W. Jackson and Nick Freits are coming in at 7% and 6% support respectively.

Sixty-six percent of likely republican voters are undecided ahead of the GOP primary.