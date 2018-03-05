Quantcast

Morning News Anchor

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

NBC29, one of the top rated local news stations in the country, has an immediate opening for an experienced and seasoned news anchor to co-anchor the morning and Noon newscasts. 

The ideal candidate has a passion for the job and will deliver the news in an authentic and engaging manner. We are looking for an applicant who will make a positive contribution in the newsroom and community as a whole.

Interested applicants should send a non-returnable DVD or web link, resume, and a completed NBC29 application,  available for download here, to:

WVIR-TV NBC29
Attn: Human Resources Manager
503 E. Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com

NBC29 offers a great benefits package for full-time employees, including but not limited to health insurance coverage, 401(k) options, and paid time off.

Responses to this posting received without a NBC29 application will not be considered.

No phone calls please.
EOE