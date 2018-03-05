Judge Dismisses Case against Woman Charged in Connection to KKK Rally

A judge has dismissed the case against a woman charged with failing to disperse in a riot during last July’s Ku Klux Klan rally in Charlottesville.

On July 8, 2017, the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan held a rally in Justice Park, which has a statue of Confederate General Thomas Johnathan "Stonewall" Jackson.

Police say 22 people were arrested, mostly on misdemeanor charges, in connection with trying to prevent the roughly 50 KKK members and supporters from entering the park.

Monday Charlottesville General District court took up two of the 22 cases related to the rally. Rashaa Langston was charged with failure to disperse in a riot. Jarrell Jones was charged with misdemeanor assault.



The charge against Langston was dismissed; the case against Jones was pushed to April.